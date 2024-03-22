Long Island volleyball coach charged with raping 15-year-old girl

Jason Maser was led out of Nassau County Police Headquarters in handcuffs on Friday morning to face a judge. The 22-year-old volleyball coach from Syosset was arrested on charges including statutory rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

His attorney entered a plea of not guilty. His parents didn’t stop to speak with the media.

"We’re not in a position to comment obviously the bail was set really high," said attorney John Carman. "We’re going to get Jason out and take the case going forward."

According to court documents, police say sexually assaulted a 15-year-old teenage player on two occasions while working as a girls' volleyball coach for Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead and for B & B Volleyball in Albertson.

Both say Maser is no longer employed with them.

The judge issued a temporary order of protection for the victim.

Oscar Michelen, who represents B & B volleyball, believes this incident is isolated. He says Maser was a player at B & B growing up and when he turned 18, he went through mandatory training and screening to become a coach.

"Obviously we had absolutely no indication that any of these allegations would occur," he said. "The allegation came into the organization from the parents I believe of the player, the coach was immediately terminated and the notice was sent out to the parents before the coach's arrest."

In the Manhasset school district, Maser also coached boys varsity volleyball for a season in 2022. According to the superintendent, there were no complaints against him.

The judge set bail at $75,000. Maser faces a max of four years on the top count if convicted. Maser is due back in court on April 1.