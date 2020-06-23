Long Island teen with autism missing

article

Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old boy from Long Island who went missing Tuesday morning.

A missing child alert was activated for Areston Huerta Lopez of Great Neck. He was last seen on South Street in Great Neck at about 10:45 a.m., authorities said.

"The child has autism and may be in imminent danger," according to the alert.

Lopez is 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt with black and red stripes, dark-colored sweatpants, and olive green Adidas shoes, authorities said.

He speaks English and Spanish and apparently is drawn to trains.

If you see him, please call the police immediately at 516-573-7347 or 911.

