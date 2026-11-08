Long Island daycare worker charged with assaulting 3-year-old student

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The Brief Sydney Forbes, a 21-year-old assistant teacher, was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a 3-year-old student at a Tutor Time daycare in Massapequa on October 5. Forbes is charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, with her arraignment scheduled for November 8 in Hempstead. Authorities are urging anyone who suspects their child may have been a victim of a similar incident to anonymously contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers.



A 21-year-old assistant teacher has been arrested after allegedly physically assaulting a 3-year-old student at a Massapequa daycare center last month.

What we know:

Sydney Forbes was working as an assistant teacher at Tutor Time at 100 Grand Avenue when the incident occurred last month, on October 5.

Forbes is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, November 8, at the First District Court in Hempstead.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the assault, including if the child sustained any injuries.

What you can do:

As the investigation continues, detectives are urging anyone who suspects they or their child may have been a victim of a similar incident to come forward.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers.