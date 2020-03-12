List of schools and universities closed, shift to online learning
NEW YORK - Schools across the region are closing as coronavirus spreads.
In New York City, two public schools in the Bronx will be closed for an initial 24-hour period beginning Thursday after a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. Those schools are the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory, both schools are housed in the same building.
The NYC Health Department will trace contacts of the student and recommend quarantine and testing as necessary. The Department of Education will completely disinfect the building.
"We don’t make this decision lightly, and we know the disruption and anxiety this means for students, faculty and parents. We are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and we will keep everyone informed as we learn more through the day," said de Blasio.
Across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, that school would be closed for at least 24 hours.
Here is a list of schools reporting closures. Please note, New York City public schools remain open.
MANHATTAN
The Brearley School- Online learning until March 30
Convent of the Sacred Heart- Closed until March 30
BROOKLYN
Poly Prep- closed
Brooklyn Friends School- Closed through Friday (March 13)
QUEENS
Challenge Charter School- Closed through Friday (March 13)
THE BRONX
SAR Academy- Closed
Horace Mann School- Closed
WESTCHESTER COUNTY
New Rochelle High School- Closed until March 25
Albert Leonard Middle School- Closed until March 25
William B. Ward Elementary School- Closed until March 25
Scarsdale School District- Closed through March 18
The Keio Academy of NY, Purchase- Closed for the remainder of the school year
Westchester Torah Academy- Closed through Friday (March 13)
Westchester Day School, Mamaroneck - Closed until March 17
The Harvey School, Katonah- Closed through Friday (March 13)
Tuckahoe Union Free School District- Closed March 12-25
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NEW YORK
East Ramapo Central School District - Closed March 12 and March 13
NASSAU COUNTY
Plainview- Old Bethpage Central School District- Closed March 12
Locust Valley School District - Parent-teacher conferences, career fair canceled
Friends Academy Glen Cove- Campus closed; virtual school open
The Portledge School in Locust Valley - Closed March 12 and March 13
SUFFOLK COUNTY
Sag Harbor Union Free School District - Closed through March 22
St. Patrick School, Smithtown - Closed March 12
St. Anthony's High School, South Huntington - Closed March 12 and March 13
BERGEN COUNTY
Bergen County Technical Schools and Special Services School District - Closed through March 20
Garfield Schools - Early dismissal March 12 and March 13
Lyndhurst Schools - Early dismissal March 12
North Arlington schools - Early dismissal March 12
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
East Brunswick Public Schools closed through March 15
North Brunswick Township Schools - Closed March 12
South River Public Schools- Closed March 12
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Red Bank School Regional District - Virtual classes begin
Keyport Schools - Early dismissal March 12 and March 13
Little Silver Schools- Closed March 12 and March 13
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CONNECTICUT
Darien Public Schools - Closed until March 26
New Canaan Public Schools -Closed until March 26
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Barnard College- Virtual classes begin March 29
Columbia University - Remote classes begin March 12 for the rest of this week
CUNY and SUNY - Online classes begin March 19
Fordham University - In-person classes suspended, online classes begin
Hofstra University - In-person classes suspended
Iona College - In-person classes suspended
John Jay College - No on-campus Classes March 12-18
Kean University - Remote classes begin March 16
Molloy College - All classes held remotely
New York Institute of Technology - In-person classes suspended
New York University - In-person classes suspended March 12 - March 27
Yeshiva University - Azrieli, Katz, Revel, RIETS, Syms and Wurzweiler classes held remotely, Beren and Wilf