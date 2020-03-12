List of schools and universities closed, shift to online learning

article

Schools across the region are closing as coronavirus spreads.

In New York City, two public schools in the Bronx will be closed for an initial 24-hour period beginning Thursday after a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. Those schools are the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory, both schools are housed in the same building.

The NYC Health Department will trace contacts of the student and recommend quarantine and testing as necessary. The Department of Education will completely disinfect the building.

"We don’t make this decision lightly, and we know the disruption and anxiety this means for students, faculty and parents. We are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and we will keep everyone informed as we learn more through the day," said de Blasio.

"We don’t make this decision lightly, and we know the disruption and anxiety this means for students, faculty and parents. We are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and we will keep everyone informed as we learn more through the day." — Mayor Bill de Blasio

Across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, that school would be closed for at least 24 hours.

Here is a list of schools reporting closures. Please note, New York City public schools remain open.

Advertisement

MANHATTAN

The Brearley School- Online learning until March 30

Convent of the Sacred Heart- Closed until March 30

BROOKLYN

Poly Prep- closed

Brooklyn Friends School- Closed through Friday (March 13)

QUEENS

Challenge Charter School- Closed through Friday (March 13)

THE BRONX

SAR Academy- Closed

Horace Mann School- Closed

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

New Rochelle High School- Closed until March 25

Albert Leonard Middle School- Closed until March 25

William B. Ward Elementary School- Closed until March 25

Scarsdale School District- Closed through March 18

The Keio Academy of NY, Purchase- Closed for the remainder of the school year

Westchester Torah Academy- Closed through Friday (March 13)

Westchester Day School, Mamaroneck - Closed until March 17

The Harvey School, Katonah- Closed through Friday (March 13)

Tuckahoe Union Free School District- Closed March 12-25

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NEW YORK

East Ramapo Central School District - Closed March 12 and March 13

NASSAU COUNTY

Plainview- Old Bethpage Central School District- Closed March 12

Locust Valley School District - Parent-teacher conferences, career fair canceled

Friends Academy Glen Cove- Campus closed; virtual school open

The Portledge School in Locust Valley - Closed March 12 and March 13

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Sag Harbor Union Free School District - Closed through March 22

St. Patrick School, Smithtown - Closed March 12

St. Anthony's High School, South Huntington - Closed March 12 and March 13

BERGEN COUNTY

Bergen County Technical Schools and Special Services School District - Closed through March 20

Garfield Schools - Early dismissal March 12 and March 13

Lyndhurst Schools - Early dismissal March 12

North Arlington schools - Early dismissal March 12

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

East Brunswick Public Schools closed through March 15

North Brunswick Township Schools - Closed March 12

South River Public Schools- Closed March 12

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Red Bank School Regional District - Virtual classes begin

Keyport Schools - Early dismissal March 12 and March 13

Little Silver Schools- Closed March 12 and March 13

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CONNECTICUT

Darien Public Schools - Closed until March 26

New Canaan Public Schools -Closed until March 26

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Barnard College- Virtual classes begin March 29

Columbia University - Remote classes begin March 12 for the rest of this week

CUNY and SUNY - Online classes begin March 19

Fordham University - In-person classes suspended, online classes begin

Hofstra University - In-person classes suspended

Iona College - In-person classes suspended

John Jay College - No on-campus Classes March 12-18

Kean University - Remote classes begin March 16

Molloy College - All classes held remotely

New York Institute of Technology - In-person classes suspended

New York University - In-person classes suspended March 12 - March 27

Yeshiva University - Azrieli, Katz, Revel, RIETS, Syms and Wurzweiler classes held remotely, Beren and Wilf