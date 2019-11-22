LIRR train derails in Queens; no injuries

Two cars from a Long Island Rail Road train derailed just east of Jamaica Station on Friday night, causing significant delays.

The train had left Penn Station at 8:56 p.m., bound for Babylon.

The LIRR and police department tweeted that no injuries have been reported. The railroad says a rescue train is in place for the passengers.

Jamaica is a major hub for the LIRR, the nation’s busiest commuter railroad. Several other trains were delayed Friday night because of the derailment.

The railroad carries an average of over 300,000 riders each weekday.

Officials are telling customers to expect disruptions of the LIRR in both directions at Jamaica Station and to consider alternative routes and allow for additional travel time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.