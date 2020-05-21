Legally blind NJ student files civil rights complaint over state’s handling of AP exams

Kaleigh Brendle, a high school junior from New Jersey, is legally blind. Brendle says she was preparing for her AP exams when she was notified that hard copy braille tests will not be given out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Imagine taking an exam and having a software speak at you and have no images, no text on the screen, nothing that you could see, only things you could hear. And you’ve only ever learned by seeing,” Brendle told FOX 5 NY.

The 17-year-old has now filed two complaints with the United States Department of Justice and the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights, claiming that the accommodations the College Board is offering for her AP exams are insufficient and discriminatory.

“Under normal circumstances, I would have been provided with a hard copy braille test, which included tactile graphics of images, political cartoons, maps and paintings,” Brendle said.

This year’s accommodations are different as the exams are shorter and will be taken online at home.

In a tweet on May 7, the College Board tweeted “Students will be able to take the online exam using a refreshable braille display or screen reader. For any students taking a test with graphics, alt-text will be available for students using screen readers, refreshable braille, or other assistive technology.”

“When you visually scan a graph for a specific point, you have instantaneous feedback. So would we, if we had access to tactile graphics,” Brendle said.

Brendle says that the test in audio format only has one strip of braille, instead of a full braille page, which doesn’t help. She also says that typically blind or blind and deaf students have unlimited time to complete an exam, but not this year.

According to the College Board, it has approved additional extended time to blind and other students with disabilities. However, it says it does not approve any student for unlimited time on paper or digital exams.