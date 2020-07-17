Large crowds, late-night parties in Queens draw social distancing complaints

There is a cross between a block party and spring break every night on Steinway and Broadway, as hundreds of people fill one of the busiest thoroughfares in Astoria, Queens, and party hard until the early morning hours.

The stretch is home to two popular restaurants that cater to a seated and standing party crowd that is taking advantage of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s outdoor dining directive, from early afternoon until early morning. Crowds often become so large that they force traffic to stop.

Neighbors living nearby say that they see people acting as if there is no pandemic at all, and that calls to 3-1-1 and 9-1-1 have gone unanswered.

The area is not one of the city’s designated “open streets,” designed to allow New Yorkers the space to roam, create social distance, and still enjoy a cocktail or two. Astoria does have two dedicated open streets and on Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio created 40 more throughout the five boroughs.

The state has imposed a $1,000 fine for not complying with social distancing guidelines.

