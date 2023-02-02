Expand / Collapse search

Possible mass shooting in Hollywood averted: LAPD busts man with cache of weapons, ammo

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Los Angeles police officers seized several high-powered weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police officials are thanking the public and security staff for preventing a possible mass shooting from taking place. This comes after police found a sniper rifle, two assault rifles and a "thousand of rounds" of ammo from the home of a man who lived in a Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a man possibly suffering from a mental health crisis, saying the security guards at the high-rise building located at Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Avenue reported a resident had been making threats. Officers then searched the 25-year-old suspect's Hollywood home and found all the aforementioned weapons on the 18th floor – where he lives.

A neighbor on the 18th floor recorded the moments LAPD tried to make contact with the suspect. An arsenal was found inside his apartment along with body armor after he allegedly made criminal threats.

The apartment had large windows with a non-obstructed view of the Gordon Street Park downstairs, and some of the rifles were pointed down, outside the windows, LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said during a press conference Wednesday. 

Officials later identified the suspect as Braxton Kyle Johnson.  One neighbor said Johnson had mentioned he had a military background and that Johnson believed the CIA was after him.

LAPD investigators said they did not find any writing to indicate he was planning to carry out a mass shooting, but he had the weapons to do so. 

In addition to the sniper rifle and the assault rifles, LAPD also found a shotgun and three pistols. All the guns were unregistered. Johnson was arrested after the search. 

Tsap gave the public kudos for alerting police that something felt off when the 25-year-old suspect had allegedly suffered a mental health crisis.

"They notified us and worked together with the police to bring this to a safe conclusion. It's a great police work and a great teamwork by community members and our police officers to take the suspect off the streets and possibly prevent something of a heinous crime like a mass shooting," Tsap said.

Johnson's bail was set at $500,000.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.