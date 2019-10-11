Killer who dealt deadly blow to 'Junior' gets life without parole

The first of five men convicted in the death of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz was sentenced Friday to life without parole.

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella dealth the lethal blow to the neck that ultimatley lead to 'Junior's death.

Judge Robert Neary handed down the conviction in a Bronx courtroom.

Four other suspected Trinitarios gang members who were also convicted of first-degree murder, second degree murder, conspiracy and second degree gang assault, for the June 2018 murder, were expected to be sentenced later in the day.

All convicted killers face life without parole for dragging a terrified Junior from a Bronx bodega, and brutally killing him with a machete and knives as he begged for mercy.

Officials say they were looking for payback on a rival gang and got the wrong guy. Junior was an innocent teen in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I would like to get life in prison without parole for all of them,” Leandra Feliz, Junior’s mom, said in an interview with Good Day New York in June.

Advertisement

The senseless killing of Junior is what’s led police to somewhat of a Trinitarios take-down in the Bronx this week.

15 alleged members of ‘Los Sures,” a subset of Trinitarios, have been indicted, including the gang’s alleged leader.

Two of the suspects are linked to Junior’s case.

All stand accused of brutal attacks in October and November of 2017.

The prosecution says five victims suffered serious injuries and some were left for dead, but survived.

“That is the allegation they don’t have proof,” said Sarah Fernandez, the mother of Oliver Fernandez, one of the defendants.

Eight other defendants in Junior’s case are still awaiting trial.