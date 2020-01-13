Kids find loaded handgun and Santa Clara County sheriff's badge in Airbnb



Over the weekend, a family from Hayward found a loaded handgun and a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy badge at their Airbnb vacation rental in South Lake Tahoe.

Jon Segarra said his four children, ages 3 to 11, made the discovery less than 10 minutes after they arrived when Segarra’s kids ran to their room to pick out bunk beds.

“All the time they got curious and started looking in the drawers,” said Segarra. “It’s an Airbnb. They do not know what is going to be in there. They called us and said they found a gun and a police badge. Our first impression was thinking it was fake.”

His children did the right thing and when they found the items, they did not touch the gun. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department picked up the items. It turns out the gun was a Ruger 380 handgun with a fully loaded clip.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KTVU on Sunday that the weapon and badge belong to a current deputy and they believe they were not stolen. It's not clear how the items got into the house or if the deputy owns the house. The sheriff would not disclose that information.

In a statement, all the sheriff's department would say is, "we are working with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department to determine all the facts and have already launched an internal investigation. Most importantly, we are thankful no one was hurt as a result of the incident.”

Segarra isn't sure how the gun got inside the house either.

“Imagine if they were playing with it, it would have been some of the things, I don’t want to even imagine,” Segarra said. “I’m very angry about it. My kids found a loaded weapon in their room.”

Nine-year-old Josh Segarra was one of the children who found it.

“At first I was like why is there a gun in there,” Josh said. “I was scared. We were all scared that night.”

TurnKey Vacation Rentals, the property manager, also sent KTVU a statement that said in part, “This particular situation is highly unusual, and one we haven't encountered in hosting more than one million guests.”

Airbnb said it’s also investigating and has a strict rules for weapons.

The Segarra family is thankful nothing worse happened

“I feel happy we are all alive,” said Josh Segarra.

“It just freaks me out that I still have no idea how it got there,” said Jon Segarra. “I just want some answers and I haven't gotten it yet.”

Segarra was ultimately issued a full refund for his stay, but he said it’s not about the money. He wants answers and depending on the situation, he wants that deputy to face consequences.