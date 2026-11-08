Katie Suarez, runner stabbed and killed in Brooklyn, saves 4 lives as organ donor

The Brief Katie Suarez, 28, saved four lives across New York and Florida through the donation of five organs. Suarez, a bank teller and Brooklyn College graduate, was stabbed on Oct. 30 while running along the Brooklyn waterfront. Her heart, kidneys, liver, pancreas and corneas were donated to patients ranging in age from 12 to 75.



Katie Suarez, the 28-year-old woman fatally stabbed during an evening run in Brooklyn, has saved the lives of four people through organ donation, according to LiveOnNY.

File Photo.

By the numbers:

Suarez, a registered organ donor, provided five organs to patients on the national transplant waitlist, the nonprofit organization said.

Transplant centers placed her heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas with four recipients ranging in age from 12 to 75. Three of the recipients live in New York, and one is in Florida. Suarez also donated her corneas.

What they're saying:

"This is an unimaginable loss for any parent and family. That Katie thought of others in being a registered donor is a powerful testament to her generosity and will ensure that she will live on through these gifts of life," Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY said. "LiveOnNY is humbled and honored to be the stewards of these precious gifts of life so that Katie’s legacy and others may live on."

The backstory:

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, Suarez was running eastbound along the path near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street when an attacker stabbed her on both sides of her neck, according to investigators.

The NYPD confirmed the arrest of Sayed Mohassib on Saturday, charging him with murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon. On Sunday, he pleaded not guilty in court and was remanded with no bail.