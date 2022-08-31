Judge tosses no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

A judge has rejected a plea deal for the operator of a limousine company involved in a fatal crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York in 2018.

The plea deal would have kept Nauman Hussain out of jail.

Hussain had been charged with 20 counts of negligent homicide after a brake failure sent a stretch limo full of people celebrating a birthday hurtling down a hill.

Under the terms of the original deal, Hussain would have been placed on interim probation for two years and served 1,000 hours of community service, followed by three more years of probation.

However, Judge Peter Lynch called the deal "fundamentally flawed," and has set a trial date of December 5 for Hussain.