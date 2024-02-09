John Gotti Jr.'s wife, daughter charged with assault after fight at Long Island high school basketball game
LONG ISLAND - The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the infamous mobster's namesake son, were charged with assault after getting into an alleged fight at a high school basketball game on Long Island Thursday.
Kimberly Gotti, 55, and daughter Gianna Gotti, 23, were at a Locust Valley High School game in Lattingtown when a woman claims they attacked her.
The victim alleges the two punched, scratched, and ripped her wig off, as detailed in a police report.
The two face one count of assault in the 3rd degree with intent to cause physical injury.
