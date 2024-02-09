John Gotti Jr.'s wife, daughter charged with assault after fight at Long Island high school basketball game

article

The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the infamous mobster's namesake son, were charged with assault after getting into an alleged fight at a high school basketball game on Long Island Thursday.

Kimberly Gotti, 55, and daughter Gianna Gotti, 23, were at a Locust Valley High School game in Lattingtown when a woman claims they attacked her.

The victim alleges the two punched, scratched, and ripped her wig off, as detailed in a police report.

The two face one count of assault in the 3rd degree with intent to cause physical injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.