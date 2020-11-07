Joe Biden to give victory speech Saturday night as president-elect

President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver a victory speech Saturday night during a prime-time address to the nation.

His presidential campaign announced that Biden and his wife, Jill, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will appear at a drive-in rally outside the convention center in Wilmington, Delaware.

The speech is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Biden was projected by the Associated Press and other major news outlets as the next president of the United States on Saturday morning with a victory in Pennsylvania, claiming the 20 electoral votes needed to push him past a 270 vote threshold to win the White House.

He was later projected to also win Nevada, for a total of 290 electoral votes over President Donald Trump’s 214, according to counts by the Associated Press and FOX News.

Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska are still uncalled.

The outdoor stage in Wilmington featured projections of the Biden-Harris logo, colored lights and a line of towering American flags. Outside the security fence, people were already arriving Saturday afternoon with Biden campaign signs and chanting, “Joe! Joe!” and yelling, “We did it!”

The projected win came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials worked tirelessly in key battleground states to sort through a surge of mail-in votes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, in a statement, said he was humbled by the victory and it was time for the battered nation to set aside its differences.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," the statement said. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

The projected victory is historic, as Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will become the nation’s first Black and female vice president-elect. Biden, 77, will also become be the oldest president ever to take office and the first president from the state of Delaware.

Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.

Trump has refused to concede and promised unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race. His campaign released a statement after the win was called by the Associated Press and FOX News, calling the election “far from over.”

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election,” the statement read in part.

Trump’s team has filed legal challenges in multiple states, including Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, though some of them were quickly dismissed by judges. His personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was holding a news conference in Philadelphia threatening more legal action when the race was called.

Trump was at his Virginia golf course when the presidential race was called for Biden on Saturday. In recent weeks, the president has alleged widespread fraud and misconduct in the election — without evidence. Election law experts and state election officials have overwhelmingly said there has been no sign of widespread or even sporadic voter fraud.

Trump repeated his unsupported allegations of election fraud and illegal voting on Twitter. One of his tweets on Saturday, quickly flagged as potentially misleading by Twitter, claimed: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

His comments have drawn bipartisan rebuke from election officials and lawmakers as dangerous attempts to undermine public confidence in the vote.

The president-elect will be faced with leading a deeply divided nation, gripped by a historic coronavirus pandemic that has decimated the economy, lead to record unemployment and killed more than 236,000 Americans.

In the months leading up to the election, Biden and Trump painted dramatically different visions for the nation’s future.

Trump campaigned in important regions across the country, holding large rallies and downplaying the threat of COVID-19. He criticized Democratic leaders who have imposed limits on gatherings to help combat the pandemic. In recent days, both the number of cases and deaths have surged in a majority of U.S. states, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump touted his administration’s response to the pandemic during his first term, highlighting his own recovery from COVID-19 and claiming the crisis “is going away” during the final presidential debate.



But the Biden campaign didn’t hold large, in-person rallies in the months leading up to the presidential race, opting instead for smaller, socially distanced events to signal the former vice president’s approach to the public health crisis. He pledged to work with state and local officials across the country to push mask mandates.

Biden repeatedly slammed Trump’s response to the pandemic, stating “the president has no plan.”

“He always says people are learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it,” Biden said during the final debate.

With the projected win, Biden will enter the White House having spent years in public office. He served 36 years as U.S. senator for Delaware, including eight years as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and four years as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Biden later served as vice president for two terms alongside President Barack Obama, focusing largely on economic and foreign policy issues.

Former first lady Michelle Obama posted a congratulations to Biden and Harris on Twitter and called on supporters to reach across the aisle in the days ahead and "connect with them on what unites us."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.