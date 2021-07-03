FAA delays, diverts flights to JFK Airport due to control tower leak
NEW YORK - The FAA is holding most flights destined to JFK Airport due to a water leak in the control tower.
According to a tweet from the airport, Air Controllers are currently operating from a secondary control tower due to the issue.
According to the airport's flight tracking website, dozens of flights, both domestic and international have been delayed or diverted due to the issue.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.