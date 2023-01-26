MSG facial recognition: James Dolan gives exclusive interview on FOX 5

James Dolan, CEO and executive chairman of MSG Entertainment Corp., joined Good Day New York to discuss a variety of topics, including facial recognition at Madison Square Garden, threatening to halt alcohol sales at a Rangers game and more.

New York's attorney general warned the owner of Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall that it may be violating anti-bias laws with its practice of barring lawyers from its venues if they work for firms suing the company.

The attorney general's office said in a letter to MSG Entertainment that the ban, and the company's use of facial recognition technology to enforce it, may violate anti-discrimination laws and may dissuade lawyers from taking on cases such as sexual harassment or job discrimination claims against the company.

DOLAN: Well, look, facial recognition, right. It's just the technology. Right? I mean, when I walked into the, into the studio, right, did you recognize my face? Facial recognition. So I mean, technology just makes you better at it. Right. The real issue that's going on here is our policy of not letting attorneys, right, who are suing us into, into our building until they are done, done suing us. When they're done, they're very much welcome back. But look at it this way. Like if you owned a bakery, or restaurant, right, and, you know, someone comes in and buys bread from you. And then the next day, they serve you with a lawsuit because they hated your bread. Right? They said something happened to them with it. Then the next day they show up at your bakery again, they said like to buy some more bread. Right? Would you sell them the bread?

ROSANNA: I don't know if I would sell it. Listen, you're getting a lot of heat from everybody.

DOLAN: I mean, if your next door neighbor sues you, if somebody sues you, right? That's, that's confrontational, it's adversarial. And, and you know, and that's fine. People are allowed to sue. Right? But at the same time, if you're being sued, right, you don't have to welcome the person in your home. Right.

Dolan also threatened to pick a night at Madison Square Garden, possibly a Rangers game, to shut down alcohol sales in response to the New York State Liquor Authority allegedly coming after him about his facial recognition technology.

ROSANNA: So let me ask you, is it impacting attendance at Madison Square Garden? What are the fans saying about this?

DOLAN: They don't care at all. I mean, we're talking about a small group of attorneys, right? The lawyers right. Why would the Knicks fans or the Rangers fans or the concert goers care about them? They don't. But I will tell you one thing. The SLA was way beyond their skis.

ROSANNA: Have they reached out to you, the State Liquor Authority?

DOLAN: Yeah, no, they're being extremely aggressive and they're saying we're gonna take away your liquor license. So I have a little surprise, right? Because they're basically doing this for publicity. So we're gonna give them some publicity. All right, what we're going to do, right is we're going to pick a night, right? Maybe a Rangers game, and we're going to shut down a liquor and alcohol in the building. Now, this isn't going to bother me, because I've been sober 29 years. I don't need the liquor. Right? But instead, what we're going to do is where we serve liquor, we're going to put one of these up, which says, if you would like to drink at a game, please call, right? Sharif Kabir, chief executive officer, or write him an email at this number, right? And tell him right, to stick to his knitting and, you know, and to what he's supposed to be doing and stop, stop grandstanding and trying to get press.

During the interview, Dolan held up a sign with a photo of Kabir, the CEO of the State Liquor Authority, along with his contact information. He said the signs will also ask fans to call Kabir if they want to drink at games.

Dolan was also asked later on in the interview if he was concerned at all.

DOLAN: No. I mean, first off, let's see if if they were able to pass that particular legislation, it's completely illegal. No, there's a thing, Well, in the United States, there's a thing called the Bill of Rights. In the Bill of Rights, you're allowed to, you know, your freedom of religion, you will have you will have to own property, etc. This is just about owning property, you know, any, a bakery, right? A restaurant, right? You get to say who you serve, right? For whatever reason, I don't care if they're a lawyer, or whatever you get to say where you serve the and If there's someone you don't want to serve, you get to say I don't want to serve you. And if there's somebody who is suing you and trying to put you out of business or take your money from you, right, you have a right to be, yes a little unhappy about it.