Indoor dining, basketball courts, dog runs to reopen as NYC enters Phase 3 July 6

Indoor dining, sports and recreation facilities in public parks are slated to reopen as New York City enters Phase 3 on Monday, July 6, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday.

Details regarding the changes to indoor dining were expected to be released Friday, but de Blasio added that restaurants would only be allowed to serve customers at 50 percent capacity.

Among the changes coming are the reopening of basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts, handball courts, bocce courts and dog runs.

"It's going to be great for all New Yorkers, adults as well, but particularly kids who have been waiting for these outlets," said de Blasio during a briefing on the coronavirus.

Social distancing guidelines will be issued by the city and state including the mandatory use of face coverings.

New York City entered Phase 2 on June 22 which allowed for outdoor seating at restaurants. Offices, hair salons, retail stores and playgrounds in public parks were also allowed to reopen during Phase 2.

