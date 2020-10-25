Illegal warehouse party with dozens of people busted in Queens

article

Deputies with the New York City Sheriff’s Office broke up an illegal warehouse party in Flushing, Queens early Sunday morning.

Authorities say that the party, located at 47-02 Metropolitan Avenue, had over 68 people attending and had no liquor license, illegal liquor storage, and was in violation of emergency orders.

Five of the event's organizers were charged with multiple criminal and health offenses.

In October sheriffs have shut down two other illegal parties in Queens, including an even larger illegal party in South Ozone Park that had more than 200 people in attendance just last week and a rave with over 100 people in attendance inside Cunningham Park.