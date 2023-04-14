“I was running out of air," award-winning radio host recounts loosing his voice

article

You might not recognize Peter Haskell's face, but you most likely recognize his voice.

For nearly 30 years, Peter was a highly respected Journalist reporting for WCBS NewsRadio 880, but then, he started having difficulty speaking.

When asked when he started to notice he was having trouble speaking, Haskell said "It was probably 10 years ago, and it's something that came and went."

Peter was diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia a rare vocal disorder that makes it difficult to speak.

"I was running out of air." — Peter Haskell, WCBS NewsRadio 880.

His condition progressively got worse, and you could hear it in his radio reports.

"This is a neurological condition. So the signal from the brain to the muscle that controls the vocal cords is off and so sometimes trying to make certain sounds is just difficult to do."

As a result, Peter recently retired giving up a career he loved.

Now, he is devoting his attention to helping the nonprofit organization Dysphonia International to make the public aware.

The nonprofit says nearly one in 10 Americans have a vocal disorder. Peter's rare condition affects about 70 thousand people.

Kimberly Kuman is the Executive Director with Dysphonia International.

"It used to be thought that it affected people later in life."

"Now we're seeing people between 20 and 30 being diagnosed."

Spasmodic dysphonia works in two different ways. It can either compress the vocal cords or pull them apart making it difficult to talk.

Peter is being treated with botox injections into the muscle that controls the vocal cords.

As he says, he might have trouble speaking, but he hasn't lost his voice.

He hopes to help others who are experiencing the same confusion and uncertainty he once did.

"Keep speaking to people til someone says I'm gonna help you because there are people out there who can help." — Peter Haskell, WCBS NewsRadio 880.

Sunday, April 16th, is world voice day.

For more information visit www.dysphonia.org.