Hunt for suspects in Queens teen shooting outside high school

The NYPD is on the hunt for at least three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old girl outside of a Queens high school on Monday afternoon.

The teen was shot in the shoulder while she was standing outside the New Dawn Charter School on 89th Ave in Jamaica. There was apparently a large fight before the shooting.

The girl was taken to LIJ Long Island in stable condition and is expected to survive. Police did not believe she was the intended target. The shooting may be connected to the deadly shooting of a teen over the weekend on a basketball court in Queens.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday of three suspects.

The suspects are described as black males in their teens to early 20s. Each has a dark complexion, thin build and was wearing black hooded sweatshirts and dark colored pants.

One of the males was wearing a red jacket with white-colored sleeves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

