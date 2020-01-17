Hunt for suspect who threw bleach on woman in subway station

Police want to find the woman who threw bleach in the face of another woman waiting for a train inside a subway station in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The assault occurred on Jan. 16 at about 12:40 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim was standing on the northbound no. 1 platform in the 14th Street and 7th Avenue station when the woman approached her, unprovoked and threw the bleach, said the NYPD.

The victim was treated at Lenox Healthplex. Her injuries were not released.

Police released photos of the woman wanted for the attack.

If you recognize the attacker, you are encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers with any tips that could help their investigation:

1-800-TIPS NYPDCrimeStoppers.com @NYPDTips

