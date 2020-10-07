Hundreds protest new COVID restrictions in Brooklyn

Hundreds of members of the Jewish Orthodox community took to the streets of Brooklyn late Tuesday in a protest against new COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in the day.

Members of the Borough Park Orthodox community protested along Kingston Avenue over the impact of the restrictions on houses of worship.

“His rhetoric in recent days has been irresponsible and pejorative, particularly to a community of Holocaust survivors and their descendants, for whom his language was reminiscent of past verbal attacks on Jewish communities,” read a statement from State Sen Simcha Felder, State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and City Councilmen Kalman Yeger and Chaim Deutsch. “Governor Cuomo’s choice to single out a particular religious group, complete with a slideshow of photos to highlight his point, was outrageous.”

The restrictions announced by Cuomo were aimed at “COVID-19 hotspots” in Brooklyn, Queens, and Broome, Orange and Rockland Counties. They will remain in effect for 14 days, and involve limiting access to houses of worship in the affected areas.

“Our strategy is to crush the cluster and stop the spread, and we’re announcing a special initiative to do just that,” said Cuomo.

