How you Doin': Wendy Williams to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Media mogul, Emmy-nominated television host, radio personality, actress, best-selling author, and performer Wendy Williams is set to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

The star will be under the Television category at 6533 Hollywood Boulevard located near the intersection of Wilcox Avenue, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony will be emceed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Rana Ghadban. In addition, Jack Abernethy, the CEO of FOX Television Stations, along with Walk of Famer Elvis Duran will unveil the star.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Wendy Williams hosts the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

Williams is best known for her syndicated talk show "Wendy: The Wendy Williams Show," which launched in 2009 where she "says it like she means it," and unapologetically dishes on celebrities and all things Hollywood in her "Hot Topics" segments. The show which airs in 53 countries has been renewed by FOX Television stations through 2022.

The New Jersey native and Northeastern University graduate built a fan base during her 23-year career in radio in her top-rated daily radio show "The Wendy Williams Experience," which was syndicated nationally. Williams was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2009.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: (L-R) Sherri Shepherd, Wendy Williams and Lil Jon attend Wendy Williams 50th birthday celebration at Out Hotel on July 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

Williams has made appearances in television and film including "Think Like A Man," 30 Rock," and "Drop Dead Diva."

In 2013, Wendy took her talents to the Broadway stage at New York's Ambassador Theater as Matron "Mama" Morton in the Tony-Award winning revival of "Chicago."

Her vivacious personality also led to a successful stand-up comedy tour in 2015 called "Sit Down Tour- Too Real for Stand Up," in 15 U.S. cities.

No stranger to controversy, Williams, recently made headlines for her personal life. She filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter in April. The two share a son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE)(L-R) Kevin Hunter, wife Wendy Williams and son Kevin Hunter Jr pose at a celebration for The Hunter Foundation Charity that helps fund programs for families and youth communities in need of help and guidan Expand

She was also diagnosed with Graves; disease in early 2017 and took a 3-week break from her show for treatment.

Williams has earned multiple nominations as Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Best Entertainment Talk Show at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Antwon Jackson, Hadiya Barbel, D'Angelo Thompson won Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyle for the Wendy Williams Show in 2011.