House prepares to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate for trial

The House of Representatives are preparing to send President Donald Trump’s impeachment charges to the Senate on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s House vote is to approve the seven-member prosecution team named by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and transmit the articles of impeachment.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House last month on charges of abuse of power over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden as Trump withheld aid from the country. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.

After Wednesday's House vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial, the managers are to walk the articles across the Capitol to the Senate in a dramatic procession.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.