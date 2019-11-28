Expand / Collapse search

Holy cow! Loose cattle on the road after traffic pileup in NorCal

By Lisa Fernandez
Cattle on the loose!

Both directions of Highway 50 have reopened near Apple Bistro after multiple jackknifed big rigs and cows in the road, the California Highway Patrol's Placerville office said.

CAMINO, Calif. - Holy cow!

It was a mess on the road on Thanksgiving eve in Camino, Calif. 

Multiple big rigs jacknifed on the snow-covered Highway 50 in El Dorado County, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of those rigs was a cattle truck, carrying a load of cows. Seventy seven cows to be exact, reported Sacramento station, KCRA. 

The accident was reported Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. and the road didn't reopen until just before 10 a.m. 

A cattle truck overturned on Highway 50 in El Dorado, County. Nov. 27, 2019