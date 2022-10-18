Hochul lead over Zeldin only 4 points in new poll

article

With only three weeks before Election Day 2022, Democrat Kathy Hochul only has a slight lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the race for New York governor, according to a new poll.

The Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released Tuesday shows Hochul leading 50%-46% in the New York governor's race.

Democrats (91%-8%) support Hochul, while Republicans (92%-7%) and independents (57%-37%) support Zeldin.

Hochul leads in New York City 59%-37% but the race is very tight in the suburbs with Zeldin receiving 50% and Hochul receiving 49%.

The poll shows Zeldin leads upstate 52%-44%.

"In the blue state of New York, the race for governor is competitive," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said. "Democrats have cruised to victory in gubernatorial races since 2006, but Governor Hochul's narrow edge puts Republican Lee Zeldin well within striking distance of her."

Asked to choose the most urgent issue facing New York State today, crime ranks first among likely voters at 28% followed by inflation at 20% and protecting democracy at 14%.

Zeldin has made crime a major issue of his campaign and has using high-profile crimes in New York City as backdrops for delivering his message.

A Siena College Poll also released on Tuesday shows Hochul leading the race 52%-41%. A Marist College poll less than a week ago showed Hochul leading Zeldin by 10 points among likely voters.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,617 New York State likely voters from Oct. 12-16; the poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points.