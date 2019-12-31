Hiker attempts 50th annual summit of Pikes Peak

Members of a Colorado hiking club mark the end of the year with an annual hike up Pikes Peak.

This year, one member of the Pikes Peak AdAmAn Club, which was founded in 1922, will mark his 50th straight annual summit of the mountain.

"It's a bright spot on my calendar for months in advance," Ted Lindeman told KKTV on Monday before the group began its trek from Manitou Springs. "I really look forward to spending time trudging through the snow and ice and howling winds."

The club is marking its progress on its Facebook page. The hikers expected to reach the peak sometime Tuesday and then ring in the new year with a fireworks show.

At 14,115 feet, the summit of Pikes Peak is the highest in the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.