Hamptons concert featuring Chainsmokers and Goldman's CEO probed over 'egregious' health violations

Governor Cuomo says he is appalled over a huge concert held over the weekend in the Hamptons and says an investigation will take place.

The event that he called "reckless" was a charity event that included performances by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and the band The Chainsmokers.

Solomon, who goes by the deejay name D-Sol, performed for about an hour. Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman's band also was on the bill.

The drive-in event, called 'Safe & Sound', was billed as a social-distancing event and was held in Southampton, New York on Saturday night. Tickets reportedly went for as much as $25,000.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations," Cuomo said in a tweet "I am appalled."

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker sent a letter to Schneiderman, saying he was “greatly disturbed" by reports concerning the ‘drive-in’ concert.

The organizers said in a statement to Fox Business that they collaborated with all state and local health officials and the concert followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

The organizers said that all profits from the event will be donated to No Kid Hungry, the Southampton Fresh Air Fund, and the Children’s medical fund of New York.