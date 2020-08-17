Gyms to start reopening in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that gyms will be allowed to reopen for the first time since March.

The openings come with several new rules.

Gyms will start being allowed to open on Aug. 24 as local governments inspect them. The local governments must be done with the inspections by September 2nd so that all gyms will be allowed to be open by that date.

Gyms will need to operate at 33 percent occupancy and all guests will need to wear masks. HVAC systems must meet state guidelines as part of the requirements.

A trade group for gym owners had filed suit against the state in an effort to be allowed to reopen.