Gun violence soars in New York City with at least 18 shootings in one day

There was a rash of shootings Monday as gun violence continues to soar in the city.

At least 18 people were shot including five in three separate drive-bys only 15 minutes apart in Brooklyn. The drive-bys are all linked to the same vehicle, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

All five victims, who appear to have been intended targets, are expected to survive, Harrison said Monday night at the scene of the third shooting. He asked the public for help in finding the white four-door sedan believed to be involved.

The gunfire began at 6:19 p.m. when officers went to a call for a woman shot four times in the chest. The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

At 6:31 p.m., officers went to another shooting call and found three victims, all 19-year-old men. One was struck in the elbow, another in the leg and the third in the back. First responders took them to the hospital.

Two minutes later, a fifth victim was found shot in the back. He was also a 19-year-old man and was taken to the hospital.

Over in the Bronx, the NYPD wants to find the man riding a scooter who opened fire striking another man in the Soundview section of the borough.

The shooting took place on July 11 at about 8:50 p.m. in front of 1425 Noble Avenue. The suspect shot a 37-year-old man in the arm before fleeing, according to cops. The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

With the Associated Press