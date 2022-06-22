Grubhub note saves woman held hostage in the Bronx

article

A Bronx woman who was allegedly being held against her will and raped was rescued thanks to a Yonkers cafe and a Grubhub delivery order, according to reports.

At around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, employees at The Chipper Truck Cafe received an order through Grubhub with a note from the victim under the additional instructions.

"Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don't make it obvious," the 24-year-old victim wrote.

In a Facebook post, the cafe said employees immediately called the police and the victim was saved by authorities.

"I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us. Thankfully we were open and able to help her," the cafe said in the post. "A big thank you to the police for their fast response."

The NYPD reported that at around 6:20 a.m., 32-year-old Kemoy Royal was arrested at a residence on Pratt Avenue in Eastchester and charged with rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and sexual abuse.

According to the NYPD, Royal is also accused of another attempted rape on June 15.