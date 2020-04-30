Gov. Newsom announces hard closure of Orange County beaches

In the continued fight against COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a temporary closure of all Orange County beaches after seeing images of large crowds last weekend.

Newsom was expected to announce the closure of all California beaches and state parks during his daily coronavirus state briefing Thursday.

"We want to focus on where there's a problem," Newsom said.

Newsom clarified overall, beachgoers statewide displayed proper social distancing protocol, but was concerned with images he saw as tens of thousands flocked to Orange County beaches. He said his decision was made under the guidance of health officials.

FOX 11's Bill Melugin exclusively obtained a memo that was allegedly sent out to the state's police chiefs Thursday evening.

"That memo never got to me," Newsom claimed.

On Monday, Newsom scolded beachgoers after seeing images of crowded beaches in Orange and Ventura counties that surfaced over the weekend, which displayed a lack of social distancing. “The only thing that will slow down our capacity to begin reopening our economy is our inconsistent behavior," he said.

As a heatwave lingered in Southern California, residents traveled to the remaining open Orange County beaches, as they were closed in neighboring San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

“I support safety. And I believe that he will make it safer,” one beachgoer told FOX 11.

However, the expected announcement has garnered some opposition.

“Closing down the beaches is a real extreme measure. I think you have to let the people use their own good judgment. I think most of the people I saw in Huntington Beach on Saturday and Sunday were practicing social distancing,” another beachgoer said.

Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis and Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles issued a joint statement Thursday:

“What we observed from land and by air was the vast majority of beachgoers practicing social distancing. There were, in places, some clusters of people that were not social distancing. Throughout the day, our police officers and lifeguard patrolled the entire beach area to educate and remind those individuals of the necessity of physical distancing.”

"This is not going to end well," Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez tweeted.

"I believe Governor Newsom has the power to close Orange County beaches. However, it is not wise to do so. Medical professionals tell us the importance of fresh air and sunlight in fighting infectious diseases, including mental health benefits," Orange County Supervisor Donald Wagner said in a statement.

“March to Open” rallies are planned in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and Huntington Beach at noon Friday.

Newsom's daily coronavirus briefing is scheduled at 12 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.