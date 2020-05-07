Gov. Cuomo extends moratorium on evictions

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday extended New York's moratorium on coronavirus outbreak-related evictions for two more months.

The governor in March had issued a moratorium that lasted through June but said he wanted to reduce the anxiety of families struggling through the economic shutdown. It is now extended until Aug. 20.

"I hope it gives families a deep breath," Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

The executive order will also ban late payment fees for missed payments and allow renters to apply their security deposit to a payment, though they'd have to pay it back over time.

New York tallied 231 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. Though hospitalizations continue to decrease slowly, the daily death toll has hovered around 230 for four days.

