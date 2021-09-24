Gospel, R&B singer Kelly Price reported missing from her Georgia home

article

Gospel and R&B singer Kelly Price has been reported missing, a spokesperson for the singer said Friday.

Cobb County police said officers performed a welfare check at the 48-year-old performer's Cobb County home last Saturday but were not successful in making contact. A missing person’s report was filed shortly after.

The singer had been in the hospital battling COVID-19.

"I found out today I have COVID," Price wrote on her Instagram account on July 29. "I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer"

She had just been released shortly before her disappearance.

Police said they have no evidence of foul play.

TMZ reports her family had been in contact with her while in the hospital, but after three weeks, she had been discharged, much to their surprise. They told TMZ she did not seem healthy enough to have been released.

Price has talked with Good Day Atlanta’s Sharon Lawson back in April about her new EP which was released 15 years after her first gospel album.

A spokesperson for Price said they would not go into any further details about her case.

Price, who lives in the metro Atlanta area, is also known to frequently visit Queens and Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call 911.

