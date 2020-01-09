Glitch in contactless payment charges man repeatedly at turnstile

The MTA is expanding its contactless payment system where you wave your phone and it pays for your ride on the subway and buses.

The problem is, even if you don't use this system, it might be charging you and you don't even know it.

It happened to Vincent Pinder of Brooklyn.

"I was walking through the turnstile and for some reason it's just taking money out," said Pinder. "$2.75 out of my account three times today."

Vincent had his phone in his pants pocket in the locked mode and he was wearing his winter coat when it happened.

"I walk through and it just takes the money out," said Pinder.

On top of that, he uses his unlimited MetroCard, not the MTA's new contactless pay system which could be charging you as well.

Advertisement

Alan Putre with the MTA tells Fox 5 it's an Apple issue.

"This is not the first time we've heard this," said Putre.

Once you set up Apple Pay, you get a notice from Apple saying you can use it to pay for subway and bus rides. However, the Apple notice does not tell you that it is automatically activated which means it's going to start deducting money from your account when you approach the turnstile. It is not giving you a choice. It's automatically activated.

"I didn't know it was activated!" said Pinder.

The MTA says the "mobile wallet companies need to notify people and let them know" and tell them how to manage it.

Apple says it has not experienced this issue in other cities and that "Customers can easily turn off the feature in Settings on their iPhone at anytime and use Face ID or Touch ID to ride transit."

You also have to deactivate the feature on your Apple Watch or you're going to get charged for riding the subway, a full price fare of $2.75.