Glendale police: 3 wounded in shooting at Westgate Entertainment District; suspect in custody

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District left three people injured Wednesday night.

According to a tweet made by police on its verified Twitter page, the shooting happened in the Westgate area, and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

According to Glendale Police officials, calls came in at around 7:25 p.m. of an active shooting situation at Westgate. The shooting, according to officials, left three people injured.

Following the shooting, police and federal agents launched a search of what's believed to be the suspect's home near 85th Avenue and Northern.

Police provided an update on Thursday morning, saying one victim is in critical condition, a second has non-life threatening injuries, and a third was not hospitalized.

Advertisement

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr.

One of the reported witnesses to the shooting is Arizona Senator Martin Quezada, who said, on his verified Twitter page that he saw the shooting, and that the suspect reportedly used an AR-15.

In video taken by witnesses at the scene, gunfire can be heard as others in the area try to run away.

Video from the scene (viewer discretion is advised for language)

Police officials say they are aware of video on social media involving the shooting, and they are asking people with the video to send them to police by contacting Silent Witness, or by calling Glendale Police.

Officials also say people were sheltering in place as a result of the shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District. Video obtained by FOX 10 from Daniel Welter shows armed police officers at the scene.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said he’s monitoring the situation and “the state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community.”