Glendale Police: 3 wounded following shooting at Westgate Entertainment District

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a person is in custody after a shooting left others injured Wednesday night.

According to a tweet made by police on its verified Twitter page, the shooting happened in the Westgate area, and members of the public are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

According to Glendale Police officials, calls came in at around 7:25 p.m. of an active shooting situation at Westgate. The shooting, according to officials, left three people injured, one critically.

The suspect, according to officials, has been taken into custody. An investigation involving multiple agencies is underway. FOX 10 has also learned that federal officials are at the scene.

Police officials say no new updates are expected until Thursday morning.

One of the reported witnesses to the shooting is State Senator Martin Quezada, who said, on his verified Twitter page that he saw the shooting, and that the suspect reportedly used an AR-15.

In video taken by witnesses at the scene, gunfire can be heard as others in the area try to run away.

Video from the scene (viewer discretion is advised for language)

Police officials say they are aware of video on social media involving the shooting, and they are asking people with the video to send them to police by contacting Silent Witness, or by calling Glendale Police.

Officials also say there are people who are sheltering in place as a result of the shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District. Video obtained by FOX 10 from Daniel Welter shows armed police officers at the scene.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said he’s monitoring the situation and “the state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community.”

According to officials with SRP, there is a power outage in the area, impacting 1,213 customers. FOX 10 has learned the power outage is related to the shooting.