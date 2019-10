article

A 16-year-old girl was shot outside of a Queens high school on Monday afternoon.

She was shot outside of the New Dawn Charter School on 89th Ave in Jamaica.

the girl was taken to LIJ Long Island in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests yet. There is no description of th suspect but it is believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

No other details were immediately available.