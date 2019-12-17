Girl, 16, kidnapped by group of men in front of mother

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was grabbed by two men and dragged into a car in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Karol Sanchez and her mother were walking along Eagle Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Monday when a beige-colored, four-door sedan pulled up near them. Two men got out of the vehicle, grabbed her and pushed her 36-year-old mother to the ground.

Karol Sanchez, 16, was dragged into a car by her kidnappers in the Melrose section of the Bronx. (NYPD)

Sanchez was dragged into the vehicle with two other men inside.

The car took off eastbound on East 156th Street and southbound on Eagle Avenue.

Sanchez is approximately 5'5" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with short black hair, brown eyes; last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneaker.

The individuals wanted for questioning are described as four adult males, 20's, with dark complexions and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these males, or information on the incident itself, is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.