George Floyd honored at public viewing in Houston

HOUSTON - Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at a public viewing for George Floyd in Houston on Monday.

The six-hour viewing begins at noon, but people began to line up hours before.

The Fountain of Praise Church is hosting the viewing today and a private funeral service on Tuesday. Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: Pallbearers take the casket of George Floyd into the Fountain of Praise church for his memorial and funeral services on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Those attending the viewing on Monday are asked to park at two locations a few blocks away – Fountain Life Center and Kingdom Builder Center – and take a shuttle to the church.

When people arrive, they will be required to go through a metal detector, and no one is allowed to bring in bags. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will go through a temperature check, and they will have to wear masks.

Floyd was raised in Houston’s Third Ward. The 46-year-old died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last month.

He graduated in 1993 from Yates High School in Houston, where his friends remember him as a football and basketball star.

Last week, around 60,000 people gathered in downtown Houston alongside Floyd's family to take part in a historic march to honor Floyd.

A mural has been painted in honor of Floyd in his old Third Ward neighborhood, and another was painted at the Breakfast Klub.

 Floyd was also honored at a memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday and another in North Carolina on Saturday.