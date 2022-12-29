Funeral held for FDNY fireifghter William Moon

article

Mourners gathered on Long Island Thursday to say their final farewells to FDNY firefighter William Moon.

Moon's funeral procession filled the streets of Bay Shore with dozens of fire trucks, police cars and other first responders, finally finishing at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church.

Moon died earlier this month when he fell 20 feet during a training accident in Brooklyn.

The 47-year-old had been a member of the fire department for 21 years. He began his career in Ladder Company 133 in Queens, where he worked for 20 years before being detailed to Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn earlier this year.

In addition to serving the FDNY, Firefighter Moon also served as a member of the Islip Volunteer Fire Department on Long Island, including serving as their Chief of Department in 2017.

"Our hearts are broken for Firefighter Moon’s family and friends, and for our entire Department. He spent his life helping others, here at the FDNY, and on Long Island, as a volunteer Fire Chief. Firefighting was in his bones," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh after Moon's death.

He is survived by his wife, Kristina, and their two children.