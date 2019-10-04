Funeral for NYPD officer killed in friendly fire

A funeral was underway Friday for a New York City police officer killed by friendly fire during a struggle with an armed man.

Officer Brian Mulkeen was fatally shot Sunday by two police bullets while wrestling with the man in the Bronx, according to officials. He is the second New York City officer killed by friendly fire this year.

Mulkeen, who joined the department in January 2013, was working with a plainclothes anti-crime unit when he and his partners encountered the armed man.

The man fled on foot and officers chased him. Mulkeen and the man started to wrestle.

Police have described a chaotic confrontation in which 15 shots were fired in about a 10-second span by six officers. Deputy Chief Kevin Maloney of the NYPD's Force Investigation.

Division says five of those shots came from Mulkeen after the armed man reached toward his waistband.

Police commissioner James O'Neill has called the situation "an absolute tragedy."

Advertisement

Today we gather to remember our fallen NYPD brother, Officer Brian Mulkeen. It was his job to pursue the most violent, dangerous criminals in New York City, to put his own safety on the line every day and night, and to make all the people we serve safer. And he was great at it. — NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill

The armed man was also killed in the gunfire.

Mulkeen's funeral begin at around 11 a.m. in Monroe, New York. The Archdiocese of New York says Cardinal Timothy Dolan will be attending.

Mulkeen was a graduate from Fordham University's business school and Merrill Lynch says he worked as a financial adviser for the company from 2007 to 2009. He lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is a police officer.





