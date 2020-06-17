Fulton County DA to announce charging decision in Rayshard Brooks case

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office is expected to announce whether charges will be filed in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard is scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. press conference in Atlanta to announce his charging decision for former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe and fellow Officer Devin Brosnan.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by Rolfe the night of June 12 at a Wendy's restaurant along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta. Officer Brosnan was also present during the shooting.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots (left), and officer Devin Brosnan (right).

FULL COVERAGE ON THE DEATH OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

The officers were called late Friday over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. Brosnan arrived first and found Brooks alone in the car, apparently asleep. Brooks agreed to move the car, showed his license, and Rolfe arrived minutes later to conduct a sobriety check.

The two officers’ body cameras and the dash-mounted cameras in their patrol cars showed they spent more than 40 minutes peacefully questioning Brooks. The fighting erupted when they tried to handcuff Brooks.

Advertisement

Family says Rayshard Brooks was celebrating daughter's birthday before his death

One of the dash cameras recorded the brawl. As Brooks fights to stand, Brosnan presses a Taser to his leg and threatens to stun him. Brooks grabs the Taser and pulls it away. He struggles to his feet, the Taser in his hand, and starts running.

Rolfe fires his Taser and a yelp can be heard above the weapon’s electric crackle. Rolfe runs after Brooks, and seconds later three gunshots sound.

Family of Rayshard Brooks calls for conviction of officer to restore trust in police

Both officers’ body cameras were knocked to the ground in the struggle, and none of the four police cameras captured the shooting. Footage released from a Wendy’s security camera showed Brooks turn and point an object in his hand at one of the officers, who was steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled Rayshard Brooks' death a homicide following an autopsy, which showed he died from two gunshot wounds to his back.

Rayshard Brooks, 27 (Photo: Family).

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she didn't believe the shooting was justified. Police Chief Erika Shields, who joined the department as a beat officer in 1995, resigned.

Atlanta mayor announces police reforms after death of Rayshard Brooks



Brooks’ death inflamed raw emotions in Atlanta and across the U.S. following the May 25 police custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



Demonstrators took to the streets Saturday and gathered around the Wendy's where the deadly shooting took place. Authorities have announced up $20,000 reward for information finding those responsible for setting fire to the restaurant.

Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral expenses

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, was terminiated from the Atlanta Police Department. Officer Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013, and Brosnan since September 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.