Frigid temperatures decend on New York City

The 70-degree temperatures of a few weeks ago are just a distant memory. A cold front has pushed temperatures down below freezing and the wind chill is making it feel even worse.

New York City was waking to temperatures near 20 degrees on Monday morning with a wind chill in the single digits.

The temperature was not expected to get above freezing on Monday and Tuesday was not expected to be much better.

The temperatures brought on a Code Blue Weather Emergency in New York City. No one who is homeless and seeking shelter in New York City during a Code Blue will be denied. Should you see a homeless individual out in the cold, please call 311 and an outreach team will be dispatched to offer assistance.

The cold front is not going to be around long. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s by Friday.

