A CSX freight train derailed as it was passing through the https://www.fox5ny.com/tag/us/ny/nyc/bronx/hunts-pointHunts Point section of the Bronx on Tuesday evening.

Video from SkyFOX showed the train with one or two cars off the tracks near Longwood Avenue and Garrison Avenue.

CSX crews are heading to the scene.

Amtrak advised travelers that passenger service in and out of New York City could be delayed.