Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger reportedly dies of COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, has died after being hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times and TMZ reported.

According to the Times, Schlesinger’s lawyer confirmed that the 52-year-old died from complications of COVID-19.

Known for the popular hit single “Stacy’s Mom,” Schlesinger played bass for the popular rock band Fountains of Wayne and would go on to receive two Grammy nominations with the band. He would eventually go on to win a solo Grammy for his work on Steven Colbert’s “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!,” which took best comedy album in 2010.