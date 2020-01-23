Fire rips through building in Chinatown

The FDNY continued to battle a raging fire at a building in Chinatown Friday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 70 Mulberry Street at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a fire on the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

Videos and photos posted to social media showed flames bursting out of windows and flowing heavily from the roof.

SkyFox was over the scene Friday morning where more than 200 firefighters were battling the five-alarm blaze.

A 59-year-old man was rescued from the fifth floor through a window with a tower ladder, said FDNY Chief Thomas Richardson, Chief of Fire Operations. He suffered smoke inhalation and was hospitalized. Eight firefighters were also injured with non- life threatening injuries.

The building near Columbus Park and Bayard Street was built in 1900, according to property records.

The fire comes ahead of the Lunar New Year, which starts Saturday. A third-floor tenant of the building, the nonprofit community organization Chinatown Manpower Project, closed early Thursday for the holiday.

"70 Mulberry is the building where I went to school, P.S. 23, after my family immigrated to New York from Hong Kong in 1963," said NYC Council Member Margaret Chin. "It has been an anchor in the Chinatown community for generations, serving as home to community groups like Chinatown Manpower Project (CMP), Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), United East Athletics Association (UEAA), Chen and Dancers, and Chinese American Planning Council (CPC) senior center to provide cultural and youth programming, workforce development, and critical senior services."

“I know the neighborhood is in shock tonight," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. ”We’re going to help the community get through this."

It was not yet known what sparked the fire.