FBI: 'Men's rights' lawyer found dead is suspected of shooting Judge Esther Salas' family

A man found dead in the Catskills in upstate New York may have been behind the shooting of a federal judge's son and husband.

Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

The man, identified as Roy Den Hollander, an attorney based in New York City, is being investigated in connection with the shooting, officials told The Associated Press. Hollander had appeared before the judge in the past, the officials said.

He had received media attention for filing lawsuits challenging perceived infringements of "men's rights."

A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge as he answered the door of the family home on Sunday. The gunman also shot and wounded the judge's husband before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick, New Jersey home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured in the attack, Wolfson said.

Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured, according to a judiciary official who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP.

The perpetrator was believed to be a lone gunman posing as a FedEx delivery person.

Salas, seated in Newark, was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed in 2011. Prior to that, she served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in New Jersey, after working as an assistant public defender for several years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.