FBI executes search warrant at Jake Paul's Calabasas home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home in Calabasas that is reportedly owned by YouTube star Jake Paul.

An FBI spokesperson told FOX 11 that the federal search warrant is connected with an ongoing investigation.

"The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation," said FBI Media Relations spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

Eimiller added that no arrests are planned.

Paul has drawn a lot of attention for his outrageous stunts that make up his YouTube videos, some of which have resulted in criminal charges.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 11: Jake Paul is seen on October 11, 2019 at Los Angeles. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images) Expand

Just last month, Paul was under scrutiny from Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub after he threw a massive party at his mansion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"No social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Weintraub said. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed.”

It was unclear if Paul was home at the time the warrant was executed or if anything was discovered during the raid.