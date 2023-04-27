FBI agent shot and killed suspect in Minneapolis

A man was shot and killed Thursday by a federal agent in a north Minneapolis neighborhood, according to authorities.

The FBI Minneapolis branch said SWAT operators and federal agents were serving an arrest warrant on the 3700 block of Dupont Avenue North Thursday morning. The subject of the warrant, identified by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara as Chue Feng Yang, barricaded himself inside the home.

The standoff went on for several hours and Yang streamed it on social media, said O'Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt in a joint press conference.

Yang emerged from the home around noon and was allegedly armed. A federal agent shot him, and Yang was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Another person inside the home required medical assistance and was also taken to the hospital, according to the FBI. Authorities did not specify the severity of the injuries.

Authorities were serving a state carjacking arrest warrant, according to the FBI. No Minneapolis police officers were involved but were present in helping to control the scene.

Authorities blocked off the street near Dupont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North with police tape. There was an ambulance and armored vehicles on the neighborhood street with several law enforcement officers outside a house, according to a video shared on social media.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the FBI is handling the incident.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division," the FBI said in a statement on Twitter.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Law enforcement on the scene where an FBI agent shot and killed a suspect while trying to execute an arrest warrant in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.